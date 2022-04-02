Iraq welcomes 2-month ceasefire in Yemen

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi government welcomed the two-month ceasefire in Yemen and stressed that a political solution was the only way to end the war in the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement this evening (Saturday) stressing that the Iraqi government welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and a cessation of military operations inside Yemen and on its common border with Saudi Arabia for two months.

“We commend the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its initiative for dialogue between the Yemeni parties with a view to establishing a ceasefire in Iraq,” the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We support the efforts of the United Nations through its special envoy and other relevant countries to resolve the crisis and to establish a dialogue approach as an opportunity to achieve peace and to establish a new logic that reflects the security and stability of the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry concluded by noting that in order to end the war and integrate all efforts to bring Yemen out of its crisis, end the suffering of its people and begin to build the future of its generations by designing a framework that that guarantees a comprehensive and lasting peace, a political solution is the only way.

Earlier, the UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grandberg, had announced that the parties involved in the country agreed with the UN proposal to establish a two-month extension of the ceasefire from today (Saturday) and had stressed that the agreement includes the cessation of all military operations and ground, air and sea attacks inside and outside Yemen, the arrival of fuel-carrying ships in the port of Al-Hudaidah, and the resumption of limited commercial flights from Sanaa airport to some countries in the region.

It was followed by a government led by Yemen’s Houthi Ansar Allah movement, a government affiliated with fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the Arab aggressor coalition, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council and a number of other countries in the region including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Oman, Jordan and Bahrain welcomed the two-month ceasefire.

Source: Shafaqna Persian