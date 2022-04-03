Upcoming visit of foreign ministers of several Arab countries to Moscow and Warsaw to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Fuad Hussein and a number of Arab foreign ministers will soon travel to Moscow and Warsaw to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

A statement from the diplomatic corps said that Fuad Hussein in a video conference participated in the meeting of the Arab League at the level of Foreign Ministers with the participation of the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh.

Attendees discussed issues of common concern, particularly the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and preparations for the forthcoming visit of the foreign ministers of several Arab countries to Moscow and Warsaw in the fourth of this month.

Source: Shafaqna Persian