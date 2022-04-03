ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for recent bombings in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the recent bombings in Kabul and Herat in a statement posted on the Amaq Website.

The ISIS terrorist group has stated that the aim of these attacks is to eliminate Shia Muslims and Taliban forces.

An explosion took place in the Kabul yesterday, targeting a vehicle carrying Taliban forces and injuring two people.

Another blast in the town of Jibril in western Afghanistan on Friday evening killed at least 30 people and injured more than 30 others.

Source: Shafaqna Persian