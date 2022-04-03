April 3, 2022 | 7:04 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for recent bombings in Afghanistan

0

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the recent bombings in Kabul and Herat in a statement posted on the Amaq Website.

The ISIS terrorist group has stated that the aim of these attacks is to eliminate Shia Muslims and Taliban forces.

An explosion took place in the Kabul yesterday, targeting a vehicle carrying Taliban forces and injuring two people.

Another blast in the town of Jibril in western Afghanistan on Friday evening killed at least 30 people and injured more than 30 others.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Afghanistan deserves more attention from international community

asadian

Amnesty calls on international community to make women’s rights to education a red line during negotiations with Taliban

asadian

Ex-Afghan MP: Closure of girls’ schools by Taliban is a violation of Islamic and human rights

asadian

Al-Kazemi: Crime against Yazidi women is a great disgrace in terrorists’ history

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban guards Buddha statues and hidden treasures beneath

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban cancels Nowruz holidays

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.