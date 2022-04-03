April 3, 2022 | 7:04 AM

Huge explosion in Azerbaijan’s capital causes casualties

Huge explosion in Azerbaijan's capital

SHAFAQNA-Huge explosion at an entertainment venue in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, and set off a fire, killing one person and injuring 31, officials have said.
The explosion at the LocationBaku club was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing, Interior Ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov said on early Sunday.
The prosecutor general’s office reported one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP news agency that 24 people had been hospitalised, most of them with burns.
The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in central Baku at 3 am and extinguished the fire before it could spread.
Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.

