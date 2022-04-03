April 3, 2022 | 7:02 AM

Yemen: “We will abide by ceasefire agreement”

SHAFAQNA- “As long as the other side adheres to the ceasefire, we will also adhere to a complete cessation of military operations,” A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

“Based on what was agreed in Muscat, we have declared ceasefire, and as long as the other side adheres, we will adhere to a complete cessation of military operations,” said Yahya Sare’e, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, in a Twitter message on Saturday.

The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed on a two-month extension of the ceasefire from Saturday and an agreement on fuel shipments and the Sanaa airport.

A ceasefire announced by the United Nations began in Yemen hours ago.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

