Yemen: “We will abide by ceasefire agreement”

“Based on what was agreed in Muscat, we have declared ceasefire, and as long as the other side adheres, we will adhere to a complete cessation of military operations,” said Yahya Sare’e, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, in a Twitter message on Saturday.

The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed on a two-month extension of the ceasefire from Saturday and an agreement on fuel shipments and the Sanaa airport.

A ceasefire announced by the United Nations began in Yemen hours ago.

Source: Shafaqna Persian