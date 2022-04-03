Iranian President congratulates Ramadan to heads of Islamic states

“The scent of Ramadan is coming again so that in this blessed month, the month of the revelation of the Qur’an, where human destinies are determined on a night like Qadr, it is an opportunity for Muslims and the righteous servants of God to practice piety through abstinence from sin and cultivation and purification of the soul, and to be among the pious and to attain nearness to God,” President Rayeesi wrote in separate messages to the leaders of Islamic countries.

The Iranian president expressed hope that with the blessings of this month full of mercy and forgiveness, and with the efforts of the leaders and thinkers of Islamic countries, and emphasizing the growing empathy and solidarity among Muslim nations, effective steps can be taken to strengthen unity.

He also called for greater unity of the Islamic Ummah, especially against divisive currents and Takfiri terrorism, and see the elimination of oppression and injustice, and the establishment of peace and security throughout the world, especially in Palestine.

Source : IRNA