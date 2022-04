SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated Muslims all over the world on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Congratulations to the Islamic Ummah on the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the blessed month of mercy. May God bring it back to us and all peoples with goodness, tranquility and abundance,” Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet in Arabic.

Source : theiranproject