April 3, 2022 | 11:17 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s Raeisi felicitates leaders of Islamic countries on Ramadan

SHAFAQNA– Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the leaders of the Islamic countries on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

In separate messages to the leaders of Islamic countries, Raeisi wrote, “The scent of Ramadan is coming again so that in this blessed month, the month of the revelation of the Quran, where human destinies are determined on a night like Qadr, it is an opportunity for Muslims and the righteous servants of God to practice piety through abstinence from sin and cultivation and purification of the soul, and to be among the pious and to attain nearness to God.”

The President expressed hope that with the blessings of this month full of mercy and forgiveness, and with the efforts of the leaders and thinkers of Islamic countries, and emphasising the growing empathy and solidarity among Muslim nations, effective steps can be taken to strengthen unity and greater unity of the Islamic Ummah, especially against divisive currents and Takfiri terrorism, and see the elimination of oppression and injustice, and the establishment of peace and security throughout the world, especially in Palestine.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

