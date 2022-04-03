April 3, 2022 | 11:18 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

UK: Half of Muslims will struggle to provide enough food during Ramadhan

Half of UK Muslims will struggle to provide enough food

SHAFAQNA- Half of the UK’s Muslim population will struggle to provide enough food for their families to break their fast during Ramadhan, according to Islamic Relief. The charity said an estimated 50% of the UK’s Muslim households live in poverty, compared to 18% of the general UK population.

Its partners are reporting a significant increase in the use of food banks compared to the last two lockdowns, with the crisis being exacerbated by the rising cost of living and the pandemic.

Source: news.sky

