World leaders wish Muslims blessed & peaceful Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- The world leaders sent their wishes to the Muslim community as the holy Month of Ramadhan started. UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “The holy Quran teaches us that God created nations and tribes so that we might know one another.”

“In this holy month, and every day let us take inspiration by working hand-in-hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men. Let us learn from each other, and together build a peaceful world. Ramadhan Kareem.”

Moreover, USA’s President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: “Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world at the beginning of Ramadhan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadhan Kareem!.”

In like manner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished all Muslims a Ramadhan Mubarak. “This will be the first Ramadhan free from any kind of Covid restrictions since the pandemic began. As you come together with your family and your community to break your fast, to worship and to remember those in need. I hope this year is particularly special,” Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, said: “At sundown today, Muslim communities in the USA and around the world welcomed the Holy Month of #Ramadan and a season of self-reflection, renewal, and gratitude. Ramadhan Mubarak to all who celebrate. May this month bring you peace and blessings.”

Also, Canadian Prime Moinister Justin Trudeau wished his fellow Canadians a “blessed and peaceful month”. “To Muslim Canadians across the country: As you mark the start of Ramadhan, and as you fast, pray, and reflect with your loved ones, I want to wish you a blessed and peaceful Month. Ramadhan Mubarak!”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “wished for the blessings of Ramadhan to be upon all humanity”. “I congratulate you on your Ramadhan, where we will wake up for the first Sahur tonight, we will fast for the first time tomorrow, whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is salvation from eternal torment. I wish the blessings of Ramadhan to be upon all humanity,” Erdogan wrote in a tweet in Turkish.

Source :see.news