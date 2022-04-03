Iran’s President: Iran supports unity,independence and security of Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran supports the unity, independence, security and the promotion of regional and international position of Iraq.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih.

He congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and wished divine blessings to the Iraqi people and all Muslims around the world, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the unity, independence, security and the promotion of regional and international position of Iraq.

“We consider the slightest insecurity in Iraq to be to the detriment of the whole region, so we welcome the realization of the interests of the Iraqi people and the establishment of a strong government in this country,” he added.

Emphasizing that Tehran and Baghdad are not only neighbors, but also the two nations have a brotherly and kinship relationship, Raisi said, “Good steps have been taken to develop and deepen relations between the two countries and we are determined to promote the level of relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields to the full capacity and the development of bilateral and regional relations between Tehran and Baghdad, and lead to closer relations at the international level”.

He emphasized the efforts to establish security and peace in the region without the interference of outsiders and stated, “The passage of time has proved the legitimacy of the Supreme Leader’s statement that the United States is not sympathetic to the Muslim nations in the region, especially Iraq, and today, it has become clear to everyone that outsiders are only pursuing their own interests and domination”.

President Raisi pointed out, "Any country in the region that neglects the hegemonic goals of the United States and

will both disregard the interests of its nation and will spur Muslim nations' anger."

In this telephone call, congratulating the arrival of Ramadan, Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries to overcome regional challenges and said, “Establishing stability and security in the region is very important and in this regard, we hope for the active role of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The President of Iraq noted, “Tehran and Baghdad have many common goals and objectives at the regional and international levels, and by strengthening the level of cooperation and coordination, we can take useful and effective steps to ensure the interests of our nations and the nations of the region.”

“The solution to the crises in the region is merely with the will of the countries themselves, and intra-regional solutions without the interference of outsiders,” Salih added.

Emphasizing the importance of developing trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Iraqi President said, “The economic capacities of the two countries can serve the interests of the two nations.”

