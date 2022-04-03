Mashhad: Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) announces special programs for pilgrims in Ramadan

Arranging various religious and cultural programs on the occasion of the advent of holy month of Ramadan, Imam Reza holy shrine has made preparations to host arriving pilgrims and people of Mashhad.

Starting from the closing days of Sha’ban, Imam Reza holy shrine began cleaning, washing, and flower arrangement of various courtyards and porticos of the complex to host thousands of pilgrims who come to pass Ramadan in vicinity of Imam Reza (AS). Also, the guesthouse of the holy shrine has become ready to cook and distribute thousands of free food packages among fasting people.

In fact, servants of holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) have turned the complex into a hub for thousands of fasting people who come to enjoy various spiritual programs special for the holy month of Ramadan.

Among various groups, foreign pilgrims have their special ceremonies in their mother languages at Ghadir, Kowsar, Dar al-Rahmah and Dar al-Marhamah porticos.

Special ceremonies of this year’s Ramadan kicked off with lecture of Ayatollah Seddighi, Friday prayer leader of Tehran, at Imam Khomeini grand portico on Friday afternoon, April the 1st.

Imam Reza holy shrine’s plan for Ramadan this year include different spiritual, cultural, and religious programs among which daily Quranic ceremonies for different groups of people at different times of the day are more significant.

Source: AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA)