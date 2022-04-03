Iftar tables are spread in Masjid al-Haram after two year+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- In the past two years, due to the outbreak of Covid 19, Iftar tables were collected from Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi during the holy month of Ramadan, but this year, these tables were spread again for fasting people and pilgrims, following the health protocols.

Iftar tables were spread after the Adhan Al-Maghrib in accordance with health protocols in pre-determined areas where more than two thousand people attended Iftar.

According to this decision; officials should use disposable tablecloths and dishes for Iftar, observing social distance, as well as distributing Iftar with disposable gloves, and should also avoid using plastic cups when distributing hot drinks.