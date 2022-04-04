SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question “What is the niyyah of fasting? How should one make niyyah of fasting?”
Question: What is the niyyah of fasting? How should one make niyyah of fasting?
Answer: It is not necessary for a person to pass the niyyah for fasting through his mind or to say that he would be fasting on the following day. In fact, it is sufficient for him to decide that in obedience to the command of Allah he will not perform from the time of Adhan for Fajr prayers up to Maghrib, any act which may invalidate the fast. If a person forgot that it was the month of Ramadhan, and takes notice of this before Zuhr and if he has not performed some act which will invalidates a fast and he makes niyyah, his fast is valid. But if he takes notice of this after Zuhr, he should not perform any act till Maghrib which invalidates a fast and should, as an obligatory precaution, also observe qadha of that fast after Ramadhan.
Related Fatwas
Question: I have a daughter who has attained the age of puberty and she must fast according to Islamic law but she is too weak to fast. How should she go about fasting?
Answer: A person cannot abandon fast on account of weakness. However, if she is so weak that fasting becomes totally unbearable, there is no objection to her breaking the fast. However, the necessary precaution is that she should suffice to eating and drinking to the extent of necessity only and she should also observe the qadha after the month of Ramadhan and she will not be liable to any kaffara.
Question: I am a worker working daily for a construction company. Given that we are in a hot season of the year and the days are long, can I give up fasting and observe the Qadha later?
Answer: If fasting prevents him from doing work as the sole source of earning of his livelihood i.e. it causes him weakness to the extent that he is unable to fast or causes excessive thirst, making it unbearable for him to fast, hence, if it is possible to change his work or to leave work during the month of Ramadhan using his savings or borrowing money from someone, he should make niyyah of fasting at dawn and should abstain from eating and drinking until it becomes extremely difficult to fast in which case it is permissible to eat or drink at the time of extreme hunger and thirst, respectively, and the precaution is that he should suffice to the necessary amount (of food or water). He should continue fasting for the rest of the day, and he should also observe the qadha of that day after the month of Ramadhan and he will not be liable to any kaffara (compensation).
Question: Some women use certain pills to delay the onset of their monthly period so as to be able to perform their religious obligations, such as fasting and hajj rituals. These pills upset the equilibrium of hormones in the body, which in turn affect the period, rendering it irregular, so much so that the duration, when the woman is tahir, is some ten days or more or slightly less. It is worth noting that the type of blood, of menstruation during this time, is identical to that which the woman witnesses during her regular period. What is the ruling on this matter?
Answer: If the number of days of her being Tahir is ten days or more, the blood that appears before this duration and that which follows it should be treated as two separate Haydh (menstruation).
Should the duration of being Tahir be less than ten days, and the total of the two bloods and the intervening Tahir duration are more than ten days, the blood that coincides with the days of the period, not the other one, is considered Haydh, the other Istihadha (undue menses), as a matter of course, except when that which is in the period is ahead, and the second blood bears the characteristics of Haydh. In this case the part which is not exceeding ten days is allotted to the first haydh, even if it does not coincide with the days of period and the woman not being of an irregular period. If any one of them fulfils the conditions of period, she must consider the one that does as Haydh and the other, that does not, Istihadha. If both are equal, the inclination is to make the first Haydh, irrespective whether or not the two demonstrate the signs of Haydh.
