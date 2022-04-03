April 3, 2022 | 9:37 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Pope Francis asks everyone to pray for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called on everyone to pray for peace in Ukraine.

During his Sunday Angelus in Floriana, Malta, after the Mass, Pope Francis has decried the “sacrilegous war” as bombardments continue in “martyred Ukraine. The Pope asked all faithful to pray for peace “thinking of the humanitarian tragedy of the martyred Ukraine, still under the bombings in a sacrilegious war.”

The war in Ukraine wages into its second month, as millions have had to flee their homes, especially women and children, to nearby countries, and thousands have died since the Russian invasion.

Source: Vatican News

 

