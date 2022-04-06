What is Islamic law about someone who cannot fast due to old age?

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question “What is the Islamic law about someone who cannot fast due to old age?”

Question & Answer

Question: What is the Islamic law about someone who cannot fast due to old age? Answer : Fasting is not obligatory on a person who cannot fast because of old age, or for whom fasting causes extreme hardship. He or she should give one mudd (750 grams) of food stuffs to a poor Shia Muslim for every fast.

Fasting is not obligatory on a person who suffers from a disease which causes excessive thirst, making it unbearable, or full of hardship. But in the latter case, that is, of hardship, he should give one mudd of food to poor, for every fast. Related Fatwas

Question : Would prevention by law, of slaughtering at Mina be sufficient to realise the inability to carry out slaughtering there, especially, if there was reason to believe that a financial or physical harm could ensue, should the law be broken?

Answer : Fear of consequential harm for breaking the law should lift the obligation of slaughtering at Mina. It must not be understood, though, that slaughtering elsewhere would make up for slaughtering in it. However, what makes slaughtering elsewhere in order is [indeed] Mina’s small capacity to host all pilgrims as discussed in Manisikul Hajj. Apparently, slaughtering was made impossible, for the reasons mentioned in the question, not for the smallness of Mina? Therefor, combining both slaughtering outside Mina and fasting in lieu of hady (sacrificial offering) should be in order, as a matter of ihtiyat luzumi.

Question : If a fasting person belches and swallows intentionally that which comes in his mouth, does he have give Kaffara in addition to the qadha?

Answer : If a fasting person belches and swallows intentionally that which comes in his mouth, his fast becomes void, and he should give its qadha and Kaffarah also. And if the thing which comes to his mouth is haraam to consume, like, blood or some food which no more looks like food, and he swallows it intentionally, he will give the qadha of that fast, and as a recommended precaution, give all the three Kaffarah.

Question : Some women use certain pills to delay the onset of their monthly period so that they be able to perform their religious obligations, such as fasting and hajj rituals. These pills upset the equilibrium of hormones in the body, which in turn affect the period, rendering it irregular, so much so that the duration, when the woman is tahir, is some ten days or more or slightly less. It is worth noting that the type of blood, of menstruation during this time, is identical to that which the woman witnesses during her regular period. What is the ruling on this matter?

Answer : If the number of days of her being tahir is ten days or more, the blood that appears before this duration and that which follows it should be treated as two separate haydh (menstruation). Should the duration of being tahir be less than ten days, and the total of the two bloods and the intervening tahir duration are more than ten days, the blood that coincides with the days of the period, not the other one, is considered haydh, the other istihadha (undue menses), as a matter of course, except when that which is in the period is ahead, and the second blood bears the characteristics of haydh. In this case the part which is not exceeding ten days is allotted to the first haydh, even if it does not coincide with the days of period and the woman not being of an irregular period. If any one of them fulfills the conditions of period, she must consider the one that does as haydh and the other, that does not, istihadha. If both are equal, the inclination is to make the first haydh, irrespective whether or not the two demonstrate the signs of haydh.

Question: I am a student and have to attend my classes in the month of Ramadhan. I also have important exams in this month. If I have to fast, I will not be able to concentrate on my studies. Given the adverse effects of fasting on my exams, should I still fast? Answer : Attending your classes and studying in the month of Ramadhan is not a valid excuse to escape fasting . Of course, if one is left with one of the two options i.e. he should attend his class or observe fast and that not attending his classes will put him into such difficulty that is not bearable normally, he should make niyyah of fasting at dawn and should abstain from eating and drinking until it becomes extremely difficult to fast in which case it is permissible to eat or drink at the time of extreme hunger and thirst sufficing to the necessary amount (of food or water). He should observe the qadha of that day after the month of Ramadhan and he will not be liable to any kaffara.

If a person has the means and can go out of the city with the intention to travel as far as 44 kilometers, he can go on a short journey and break his fast during the journey and come back to his hometown to attend his classes or exams.

One should travel 44 kilometers to break his fast. If the outward and return distances make 44 km, he should break his fast. Remember, the beginning of 8 farsakh (44 km) should be calculated from a point beyond which he will be deemed a traveler, and this point is represented by the last boundary of a city. In certain very big cities, it would be probably reckoned from the end of locality.

Question : I become extremely thirsty while fasting . Can that be an excuse for breaking my fast?