Investigating the effects of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) blood in the world and the effects of his light in the higher worlds (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA-In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

When we talk about Imam Hussain (A.S), we usually talk about his moral virtues, his social behaviors, his conversations and sermons, and so on.

The same aspects and emotional and social aspects of Karbala are usually seen in books.

The emphasis of Shia scholars is on the sanctity of the blood of Imam Hussain (A.S) and its effects and there is also talk of revenge for his martyrdom.

We say that the people revolted in revenge for the blood of Imam Hussain (A.S). The people revolted because they could not bear his martyrdom and … The whole story is about the blood of Imam Hussain (A.S)!

In fact, if we give a title to this text, we should say:

“The blood of Imam Hussain (A.S) and its effects in the world”.

So our understanding of Karbala is a worldly understanding! While Karbala and the story of Imam Hussain (A.S) in general, have both worldly and otherworldly aspects, even Ala Illiyûn.

(According to the Prayer Imam Mahdi (A.J) in the Ziyarat al-Nahiya al-Muqaddasa (Ziyarat of the sacred area): … Gather me with the blessed masters in the utmost exalted place of Heaven (Ala Illiyûn). Along with whom You have bestowed favor, from among the prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous)

In fact, with the story of his uprising, Imam Hussain (A.S) revealed those higher worlds, those higher worlds with his own light, and since then, the light has been moving downwards, and the lower it goes, the more it affects, so that when it reaches the earth and the world, the advent of the Imam Zaman (A.J) will occur.

(And the earth will shine with the light of its Lord,… (Surah Az-Zumar(The Troops), Verse 69)