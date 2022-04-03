Investigating the effects of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) blood in the world and the effects of his light in the higher worlds (Part 2)

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Mercifull

In the previous section, we discussed two worldly and otherworldly aspects of the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S), namely the effects of the blood and light of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Both aspects are mentioned in the hadiths, but which one is stronger? Which aspect has a higher degree? The blood of Imam (A.S) is of the world, but the light of Imam (A.S) is of the higher worlds.

Which one is stronger? Which one is more effective? Which aspect should the Shia Muslims pay attention to that has more educational features and effects for them?

Is not it better to pay more attention to the light of Imam (A.S) than his blood?

When we study the sources and hadiths, a very beautiful and famous hadith is given in this regard, which is also written in every mosque and place of worship that we go to:

“Verily Hussein is the shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation.” (This is a hadith from the Messenger of God (PBUH), (Bihar al-Anvar, V.6, P.174))

Let’s examine the hadith:

This hadith has two main parts: Misbah al-Huda and Safinat an-Najah (The shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation), And these two parts must be completely related and aligned.

Misbah means bright light.

That is, a floodlight that has light and “guidance” radiates from it. A large floodlight that people are guided by its light. But what are these people headed for? Towards the ark of salvation.

Where is the destination of this ark? Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.J)!

Yes, the reappearance of Imam az-Zaman (A.J)!

As mentioned, if the light that Imam Hussain (A.S) sent down from the upper worlds reaches this world, the reappearance of Imam az-Zaman (A.J) will take place because his reappearance is possible with light (almost something like the photographic development!).