First fuel ship arrives in Yemen’s Hodeida after ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni Oil Company announced the arrival of a fuel tanker in the port of Al-Hodeida overlooking the Red Sea following a two-month ceasefire.

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the group’s oil company, announced Sunday that a ship carrying Gasoline has now arrived in the port of Al-Hodeida.

He said the ship had been detained by the Saudi coalition for 88 days and had entered the port of Al-Hodeida following a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations.

Al-Mutawakel noted that three ships carrying Gasoline are still in the custody of the Saudi coalition, and called on the UN Special Representative for Yemen to intervene as soon as possible to clear the ships.

According to the Associated Press, the Saudi coalition agreed to allow 18 fuel-carrying ships to enter al-Hodeida under a ceasefire agreement that took effect yesterday, in addition to two commercial flights a week from Sanaa to Jordan and Egypt.

Source: Shafaqna Persian