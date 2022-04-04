April 4, 2022 | 6:43 AM

Ukraine war: UN chief calls for probe into Bucha killings

0
SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was “deeply shocked” by images of dead civilians in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital and calls for an independent investigation.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered from areas in the wider Kyiv region from which Russian forces withdrew.

Russia’s defence ministry denies Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha.

Moscow requests the UN Security Council to convene to discuss what it called a “provocation by Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha.

Source : aljazeera

