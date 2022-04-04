Iranian FM: US avarice prolongs Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA- Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi spoke on telephone with Amir-Abdollahian on a number of bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern, including the ceasefire in Yemen and the Vienna talks.

In this tele-conversation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, while congratulating the Iranian government and people for the holy month of Ramadan, welcomed the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen and thanked Iran for its role and efforts in this regard, and expressed hope that this issue becoming the necessary platform for talks between all Yemeni parties and reopening the borders of this country.

In this conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian also congratulated his Omani counterpart and the government and people of Oman on the holy month of Ramadan, and expressed hope that the ceasefire in Yemen would remain stable and appreciated Oman’s constructive role in this regard.

Amir-Abdollahian stated in this regard: Now what is important is the complete lifting of the humanitarian siege in parallel with the continuation of the ceasefire. It is also very important now to send humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

Regarding the Vienna talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister also criticized the US for re-imposing sanctions on some Iranian individuals and companies, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for a good and lasting agreement, but the American side with some extravagance has been directly responsible for prolonging the negotiations so far.

The two countries’ Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on issues on the two countries’ agendas.

Source: Shafaqna Persian