A mass grave discovered in Najaf Ashraf [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Authorities in Najaf Ashraf discovered a mass grave near one of the complexes under construction, believed to date back to the Intifada Shabani and subsequent executions by Saddam’s regime.

Representatives from the police command, Forensic Medicine, and staff of the mass grave department at the Najaf Ashraf Martyrs’ Institute, headed by Haidar Khatar, began an initial investigation into the remains.

The head of the mass graves department stated that the search for the working team was stopped until the presence of the mass graves department of the Martyrs’ Institute for a thorough technical inspection. He added that the mass grave is located near Razaviyeh in Najaf Ashraf.

