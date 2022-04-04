Iranian FM: Iran will never give in to USA’s excessive demands

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran will never give in to USA’s excessive demands. He wrote on his Twitter account on Monday (04 Apr 2022) that if there is a pause in the Vienna talks, it is because of the USA side’s excessive demands.

He added that Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts with might and logic to gain the highest level of the nation’s interest while it observes the redlines.

Iran will never give in to USA’s excessive demands, adding that if the White House behaves realistically, an agreement is within reach, the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

Earlier, Amirabdollahian had said that Iran is ready for a good, sustainable deal, but the USA prolongs the talks in Vienna with its excessive demands.

At the talks in Vienna, Amirabdollahian criticized the USA for imposing new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

Source: IRNA