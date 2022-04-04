Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine officials visit Islamic Research Foundation

SHAFAQNA- A group of officials from Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala have paid a visit to the Islamic Research Foundation of Imam Reza’s (A.S) holy shrine. In a joint meeting with Dr Ahad Faramar Gharamaleki, the CEO of the Islamic Research Foundation, the Iraqi delegation visited the permanent exhibition of the foundation to gain a better understanding of scientific and research achievements in the center.

The meeting commenced with a report on the cultural and research activities of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine such as annual conferences, publication of magazines, publication of Karbala Encyclopaedia, cooperation with UNESCO, etc.

Elsewhere in the session, the Iraqi visiting group requested permission to borrow and translate any Karbala-related research and manuscripts existing in the Islamic Research Foundation, so that they could present the works to the Arab-speaking audience.

For his part, Faramar Gharamaleki expressed the center’s readiness to carry out joint research projects on Karbala, publish magazines, and attend international exhibitions. The meeting concluded with a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in publishing magazines, translating books, holding interfaith dialogue, etc.

Source: globe.razavi