Pakistan’s Political crisis impact on Afghanistan conditions; A political expert

SHAFAQNA- Political controversy in Pakistan has escalated in recent weeks, with Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted yesterday.

Meanwhile, some analysts on Afghanistan and the region believe that recent developments in Pakistan will have little effect on the country’s policies towards Afghanistan and that its relations with the Taliban government will continue as usual.

“I think there are some important political principles in Pakistan that play a decisive role: The first is that the power of the army dominates all the political, economic and cultural institutions of that country. So, the main policy is determined by the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the political-governmental executives are appointed by them. If a civilian government is established in Pakistan, it will be formed with the cooperation of the army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and its survival will also be in the hands of these two institutions,” Mohammad Mahmoudi, advisor to the executive director of the former Afghan government and political analyst of the country, said in an interview with Shafaqna news agency.

“Because the role of military institutions in Pakistan is decisive and the position of the military in that country is always stable and no change can isolate them, so the role of the Pakistani government towards Afghanistan will not change, because Islamabad’s foreign policy is determined by the country’s army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). So no major changes will be made. There may be a series of sectional moves, but in the long run, Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan is the same as the policy of influence and change of government, as well as the creation of a political environment that is in line with the policies of the Pakistani military,” He added.

Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan will not change

“The current situation and recent developments in Pakistan will not have much effect on the situation in Afghanistan. Islamabad’s policy will be the same in Afghanistan as in the past, and recent changes will not change the country’s policy towards the country,” Mahmoudi said.

Asked what the relationship between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani government would be after Imran Khan’s ouster, he said, “With Imran Khan’s removal, the Pakistani government is likely to increase its support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.”

“It seems that Imran Khan did not pay the necessary attention to the Taliban as the Pakistani army and intelligence service did. Although he was of Pashtun descent, he did not get along well with the Taliban government and its leaders,” Mahmoudi continued.

“Imran Khan did not meet the expectations of the Pakistani military in supporting the Afghan Taliban. Therefore, as new conditions emerge in Pakistan, Pakistan’s support for the Taliban in Afghanistan is likely to increase,” he concluded.

Source: Shafaqna Persian