Resumption of flights at Sanaa Intl Airport in next 2 days

SHAFAQNA- Flights between Yemen and Egypt will begin in the next two days following a temporary ceasefire between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and an agreement on the reopening of Sanaa International Airport.

Mr. Khaled Al-Shaif, director general of Sanaa International Airport, announced today (Monday) that the first flights between Sanaa and Cairo airports will begin in the next two days.

At the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the UN special envoy to Sanaa announced the agreement between Yemeni forces and the Saudi coalition to accept the proposed ceasefire for two months, and announced that the two sides had agreed to reopen Al-Hudaydah Port and Sanaa airport and that this ceasefire can be extended if desired.

The director of Al-Hudaydah Oil Company, also announced earlier that during the months of Ramadan and Shawwal, 18 tankers released by the Saudi coalition are scheduled to dock in Al-Hudaydah port, and that the Splendor Sapphire oil tanker has docked in Al-Hudaydah port on Sunday after 88 days of being held by the Saudi-led coalition.

Source: Shafaqna Persian