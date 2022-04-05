9,000 Palestinian children detained Since 2015

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a report on the occasion of Palestinian Child Day that the Israeli regime has detained more than 9,000 Palestinian children from 2015 to late March.

About 160 Palestinian children are currently being held in Israeli prisons and about 19,000 Palestinian children have been detained by the Israeli military since the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, the report said.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) emphasized: “The policy of detaining children is one of the constant and purposeful policies of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories, and most of the children who are detained live in Jerusalem and the surrounding areas. This policy was intensified in 2015 by reducing the punishment age for children from 14 to 12 years in the law of this regime.”

“Statistics and documented testimonies of detained children show that the majority of children arrested have been subjected to one or more forms of physical and psychological torture through a number of systematic tools and methods that violate international law, norms and conventions,” the report said.

Source: Shafaqna Persian