April 5, 2022

International Shia News Agency

Tunis: Basic food shortages as Ramadan begins

SHAFAQNA-In Tunisian supermarkets, shelves have been empty for several weeks.
“We restock the flour section several times a day and, just moments later, it’s all gone,” Khairi, who works at a branch of the Carrefour supermarket in Greater Tunis, tells Middle East Eye.

In a local neighbourhood greengrocer the scenario is the same: “Who wants the last packet of flour?” a Tunisian grocer asks his customers.

To find bread, a mainstay in the Tunisian diet, you have to get up early. Every day, long queues stretch outside bakeries, while bakers have less and less bread to sell.

“I get about half my usual delivery of flour. By nine in the morning, it’s already all gone,” says Amor, a baker in the thronging central Sidi Bouzid market, where the 2011 protests took place.

Source : middleeasteye

