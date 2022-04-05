April 5, 2022 | 3:59 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Over 7.1M in Ukraine internally displaced by war: UN

0
Over 7.1M in Ukraine displaced by war

SHAFAQNA-More than 7.1 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since Russia began its war on Ukraine , the UN migration agency said Tuesday.

“The main needs include cash, medicines & health services,” the International Organization for Migration said on Twitter, adding that half of the displaced are women.

The agency added they will continue to deliver humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a war against Ukraine, which has met international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

Source : aa

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

EXPERT: WORLD SYSTEM MOVES TOWARDS “MULTIPOLARITY”

UKRAINE WAR: POPE APPEALS FOR AN END TO BARBARIC ACT OF WAR

FOUR SCENARIOS FOR UKRAINE WAR IN AN INTERVIEW WITH RAHMAN GHAHREMANPOUR

Related posts

Ukraine War: UN’s Chief calls for probe into Bucha killings

asadian

Pope Francis asks everyone to pray for peace in Ukraine

asadian

Ukrainian Muslims Face Difficult Ramadhan

asadian

Putin to stop gas exports to unfriendly countries unless they pay in Ruble

asadian

USA & UK won’t tell India what to do on Russian imports

asadian

International organizations providing financial support to displaced persons in Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.