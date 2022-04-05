Unprecedented prevalence of restoration of ancient Qurans in Libya on occasion of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, a team of ten volunteers in Tripoli are repairing and binding old Qurans, AFP reported.

The members of this group go to the Holy Qurans restoration workshop in Tripoli daily with their main tools, including scissors, glue, cardboard and thread, and work in silence like a group of bees, while the smell of paper fills the workshop and nothing but the recitation of the Quran can be heard from an old TV set in the corner of one of the rooms.

Qurans and Ramadan

“The increase in the price of Qurans has forced many people to repair old Qurans,” said Khaled al-Drebi, Libya’s most famous artist for restoring and binding old Qurans.

“Buying new Qurans is increasing during Ramadan, but this has changed recently in Libya because it has cost money to buy them, therefore, turning to the restoration of old Qurans has become unprecedented,” he said.

“The price of the Holy Quran in Libya has risen sharply due to the lack of government printing, and the price of some of them exceeds $ 20, which is very high because the previous prices were symbolic or the Qurans were available to the public for free,” Drebi said.

Since the opening of the Qurans restoration workshop in Tripoli in 2008, about half a million old Qurans have been repaired and more than 1,500 trainees of both males and females have graduated from workshops held in the field. The number of Qurans that has been done by more than forty workshops for the maintenance and restoration of Qurans in Libya is about one million.

Source: Shafaqna Persian