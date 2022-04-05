Ukrainian President urges UN to ‘act immediately’ to halt Russian attacks

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine’s president has urged the UN Security Council to ensure its members adhere to the rules of international law or shut its doors.

He accused Russian troops of committing “the most terrible war crimes” since World War Two.

In a passionate address to the UN’s most powerful body on Tuesday after more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “aggressors” should be “brought to peace immediately”.

He showed a short video of burned, bloodied and mutilated bodies, including children, in Irpin, Dymerka, Mariupol and Bucha.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia then told the Security Council that Russian troops are not targeting civilians, dismissing accusations of abuse as lies.

Zelenskyy questioned the value of the 15-member UN Security Council, which has been unable to take any action over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because Moscow is a veto power, along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

“The UN can be simply closed. Are you ready to close the UN?” he asked, as Russia’s permanent UN representative looked on. “If your answer is no, you need to act immediately.”

Source : aljazeera