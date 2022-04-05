Germany: Berlin Islamic Center holding Ramadan programs

SHAFAQNA-Imam Ali (A.S.) Islamic Center in Berlin is staging various programs including Tarteel recitation of the Quran and iftar during month of Ramadan.

The programs have started on April 3 and will go on till the end of Ramadan, according to the center’s authorities.

Programs include reading one Juz (part) of the Quran every day, Al-Iftitah supplication, sermon, congregational prayers of Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha, Komeil supplication, Friday prayers, and iftar banquets.

Programs start nearly two hours before sunset. Special programs for the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS), the second Shia Imam, and also for Qadr nights have been planned in the center.

Furthermore, the center announced that those who are willing to provide iftar can contact the management.

The Islamic Center of Berlin was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting Islamic teachings.

It also serves the Muslim community in Berlin and its nearby cities and towns by offering social and cultural programs.

Source :IQNA