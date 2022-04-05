Karbala: Quran Reading Program at Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine During Ramadhan [photos}

SHAFAQNA- The Quran reading program is held every day at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) during the holy Month of Ramadhan.

The programs are organized by the Darul-Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine. They are broadcasted live by the satellite TV channel of the Astan.

The participants read one Juz (part) of the Quran chorally every day, thus doing a Khatm Quran (reading the Holy Book from the beginning to the end) by the end of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world. During Ramadhan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.

Source: IQNA