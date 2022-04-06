UN: Millions of Yemenis do not have enough food during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has said that millions of Yemenis do not have enough food, citing the deteriorating situation of Yemenis during Ramadan.

“As the livelihood situation in Yemen worsens, millions of Yemenis will not have enough food during Ramadan this year,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, calling on donors to help Yemenis.

In this regard, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported that the needs of the Yemeni people are very high and unimaginable.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced last week that more than 25.5 million Yemenis are living below the poverty line as the country’s seven-year war continues.

The international organization stated that the Yemeni people need our support more than ever, as they are facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the contemporary era.

Source: Shafaqna Persian