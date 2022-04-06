ADHRB: Shia in Bahrain face systematic discrimination

SHAFAQNA-Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) has expressed regret over expansion of hostile policies towards the Shia citizens in Bahrain.

Representative of the organization said,” Since the democracy-seeking demonstration of 2011, Bahraini government has taken measures for politicizing the tribal identity of majority of Shias and introduce the demonstrators as alleged Iranian agents.”

The move has been taken as a prelude for violent attacks against the Shia community.

ADHRB representative also referred to the provocative discourse against Bahraini Shias and added,” Worshipers are facing illogical restrictions in freedom of religions. The opposite members have been withdrawn and defined as foreign mercenaries.

State and social media distributed hate speech describing the Shias as mercenaries and terrorists.

Source : ABNA