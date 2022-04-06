Afghanistan: Explosion at major Kabul mosque injures several

SHAFAQNA-At least six people have been wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers.

Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but ISIL (ISIS) affiliates continue to operate in parts of the country.

“We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred,” worshipper Mohammed Yasin told the AFP news agency.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown into the Pul-e-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene. The mosque is located in a densely populated area of Kabul and is surrounded by busy shops and markets.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP, ISIS-K) group has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.

Source : aljazeera