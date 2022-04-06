Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, Lebanese president’s office said on Tuesday.

The Catholic leader, who has received Lebanon’s president and prime minister in the Vatican in recent months, previously announced his intention to visit Lebanon last year, shortly after he ended a three-day tour of Iraq.

The pontiff has repeatedly expressed concern over Lebanon’s worsening crises.

“Apostolic Envoy Joseph Spiteri informed President Michel Aoun that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon next June,” said the Lebanese presidential office in a statement.

“The Lebanese people have been waiting for this visit for some time to express gratitude to his holiness for his support,” the statement said, adding the exact date and agenda for the visit would be set later.

Lebanon has been gripped with a long-running economic crisis, with a World Bank report suggesting the country’s economic collapse was likely to rank among the world’s worst financial catastrophes since the mid-19th century.

Soyrce : middleeasteye