International Shia News Agency

Israel restricts Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

­SHAFAQNA- As the occupied East Jerusalem witnesses tensions between the Palestinians and the Israeli army, Israel announced a series of civil actions for the Palestinians on the occasion of Ramadan.

As a result of security assessments by Israeli officials, Gantz decided that Palestinians should enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers, including Friday prayers, provided that 40 to 50 year-old men receive a valid permit from the Israeli army.

Also, men over 50, women and children under 12 do not need a permit to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The regime allows residents of the West Bank to visit their first-degree relatives on the Green Line (Land 48) from Sunday to Thursday during Ramadan.

However, the Palestinians believe that these measures do not in fact facilitate, but have intensified the restrictions imposed on entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

