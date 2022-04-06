Iran urges for political solution to Ukraine conflict

The conflict began on February 24 when Russia began its special military operation there with the stated goal of “denazifying and demilitarizing” Ukraine. The West, in response, has imposed sanctions on Russia, targeting its economy as well as energy sector.

Hossein Amirabdollahian , during his phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, discussed the situation in Ukraine and said that Iran rejects war and sanctions.

The two top diplomats spoke about other issues as well.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Szijjártó on the landslide victory of Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz in parliamentary elections held on April 3.

The Iranian foreign minister announced his country’s readiness to expand ties with Hungary and implement agreements reached by the second joint economic committee of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian also spoke about the 2015 nuclear deal and negotiations held in Vienna over the past year to revive the accord that was thrown into disarray following the 2018 withdrawal of the United States.

He said that key progress has been achieved in the Vienna talks, thanks to initiatives by Iran. However, Amirabdollahian added, some important issues remain between Tehran and Washington, with the two sides continuing to exchange messages on those issues through the EU’s top negotiator Enrique Mora.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated that Tehran is serious to reach a good and lasting agreement in case that the US maintains objectivity.

The Hungarian foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that an agreement can be reached through a constructive approach by all sides and said that Iran’s constructive approach is of great value.

Szijjártó invited Amirabdollahian to visit Hungary and said that Budapest is committed to developing bilateral cooperation with Tehran.

Source : IRNA