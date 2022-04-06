April 6, 2022 | 7:32 PM

USA: Online toolkit helps Muslims celebrate greener Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Promoting a more environmentally friendly month of fasting, Green Muslims group in Virginia has welcomed Ramadan with an eye on worshipping and the other on protecting the environment.

Starting Ramadan fasting on April 2, Green Muslims group has launched an online toolkit to raise environmental awareness and encourage activism among fasting Muslims.

“We’re turning, during this holy month, inwardly, to focus on our religion, to focus on God, to focus on improving ourselves,” said Sevim Kalyoncu, executive director of the nonprofit Green Muslims, Yale Climate Connections reported.

