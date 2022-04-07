April 7, 2022 | 6:59 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Taliban: Attacking clerics in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) shrine has nothing to do with Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban government has condemned the stabbing of three clerics in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the attack had nothing to do with “Afghans and Afghanistan.”

 

The attack took place on Tuesday in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in the Iranian city of Mashhad, killing a cleric with a knife and wounding two others.

According to Iranian media, the attacker was a foreign citizen; But these media outlets have refused to disclose his nationality.

The official news agency of Iran, IRNA mentioned this person as Abdul Latif Moradi and wrote that he follows the Takfiri ideology, and entered the country illegally from the eastern borders of Iran. Some Iranian sources have declared the attacker Uzbek.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

