International Shia News Agency

Grundberg: Yemeni ceasefire is at a critical juncture

SHAFAQNA- The ceasefire between Sanaa and the Saudi coalition is at a critical juncture, the UN special envoy to Yemen said.

The office of UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg issued a statement calling the ceasefire between Sanaa and the Saudi military coalition crucial.

According to Grundberg, the ceasefire that launched last week is the first in Yemen in recent six years and is at a critical juncture.

The UN envoy also called for the success of the ceasefire conditional on full co-operation, and stressed the need for all parties to engage in a constructive manner without preconditions in a genuine dialogue aimed at ending the conflict.

The UN envoy stressed the importance of the ceasefire as Yemeni Oil Company spokesman Issam Yahya Al-Mutawakil said on Wednesday that the Saudi coalition had violated Yemen’s two-month ceasefire in the waters. He stressed: “By ignoring and violating the ceasefire, the aggressor coalition has seized the diesel rescue ship Daytona and arbitrarily directed it to the shores of Jizan.”

A spokesman for the Yemeni Oil Company also said: “In order to put the Yemeni people in a difficult situation and a clear violation of the ceasefire, the enemy coalition today confiscated the Daytona ship despite having a UN permit.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

