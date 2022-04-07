Iran: Second cleric in assassination attempt in Razavi shrine martyred

SHAFAQNA- Unfortunately, two clerics were martyred in an assassination attempt in the Razavi holy shrine.

The head of Mashhad Kamyab Hospital said: Hojjatoleslam Sadegh Daraei, another victim of the terrorist attack in the Razavi holy shrine, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of this hospital, passed away.

Dr. Khani added: “Unfortunately, the efforts of the doctors at Shahid Kamyab Hospital in Mashhad to save the life of Hojjatoleslam Daraei, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, were unsuccessful and he passed away a few minutes ago.”

He said: Hojjatoleslam Pakdaman, another wounded cleric, was transferred to Razavi Hospital in Mashhad yesterday to continue his treatment.

Source: Shafaqna Persian