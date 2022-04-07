UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is set to vote on a United States-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from human rights body amid global outrage over harrowing scenes of death and destruction discovered in Ukraine following the retreat of Russian forces.

The brief resolution to be voted on Thursday expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights”.

Approval would require a two-thirds majority of the UNGA members that vote “yes” or “no”, with abstentions not counting in the calculation.

Russia has called on an unspecified number of countries to vote “no”, saying an abstention or not voting would be considered an unfriendly act and would affect bilateral relations.

In its so-called “non-paper” obtained by The Associated Press news agency, Russia said the attempt to expel it from the Human Rights Council is a political act by countries that want to preserve their dominant position and control over the world.

Source : aljazeera