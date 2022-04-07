April 7, 2022 | 5:34 PM

Turkey halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to Suadi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-A Turkish court suspend the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and transferred it to Saudi Arabia.
The decision was expected after the prosecutor called last week for the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred from Istanbul to Riyadh. The justice minister later endorsed the request, which was initially sought by Riyadh.

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago raised a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee who was waiting outside the consulate on Oct. 2, 2018 when he entered to retrieve documents for their upcoming marriage, said she was surprised and saddened by the “political” decision.”The case was slowly coming to a halt in previous hearings… and I had begun to grow hopeless but I did not expect such a decision,” she told Reuters.

“Saudi Arabia is a country where we know there is no justice. No one expects a just decision there.”

Source : reuters

