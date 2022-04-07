Mansour Hadi resigns

SHAFAQNA- Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi has resigned and handed over all his powers to the Presidential Leadership Council.

Resigned and fugitive Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi announced the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council.

According to the report, Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi will chair the Presidential Leadership Council. Meanwhile, resigned Yemeni President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar is said to have fired his deputy.

Accordingly, the Presidential Leadership Council will be in charge of the political, military and security administration of the resigned and fugitive Yemeni government. According to some sources, the Presidential Leadership Council has 8 members and “Sultan Ali Al-Arada”, “Tariq Muhammad Saleh”, “Abdul Rahman Abu Zara’a”, “Abdullah Al-Alimi”, “Othman Majali” and “Aidarous Al-Zubaidi” are members of this council.

The Presidential Leadership Council is responsible for negotiating a ceasefire with the Ansarullah movement.

Source: Shafaqna Persian