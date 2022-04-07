Canada: IAS planning new mosque in Saskatoon

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan (IAS) in Canada is building toward a dream 25 years in the making with the start of fundraising for a new mosque, school and community center in Saskatoon.

“This is still somewhat conceptual, but it is a plan to move ahead with this. It will likely have to go in stages simply because of the costs involved. But the idea is, we have land just on the southeast corner of Saskatoon, it’s been a longtime desire in the community to get a purpose-built center,” said Daniel Kuhlen, with the IAS media and outreach team.

The IAS has used a former school on Copeland Crescent as a worship center since the early 1990s. It required a year’s worth of renovations to suit their needs and even then the group knew it would eventually need another location because demand was so high, he said.

That space, which can squeeze in perhaps 600 adults, is “overrun” with worshippers during Ramadan, even with two sessions of Friday prayers.

“Generally speaking, hundreds of people will come and as the month goes on, and as Ramadan starts to draw to close, more and more people come. So it can be a very congested time,” Kuhlen said.

That’s especially the case this year, as the Saskatoon Field House did not have space available this year for Ramadan, so Kuhlen said the IAS hopes its neighbors will be forgiving.

Source : IQNA