Germany: 8th European Quran contest planned in Hamburg

SHAFAQNA-The eighth edition of the European Quran competition will be held by the the Islamic Center Hamburg, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The preliminary stage of the competition will be organized virtually with the participants required to send a recorded video file to the center by April 22.

The top contenders will then be invited to take part at the final stage, to be held in person at the Islamic Center Hamburg on April 30.

Quran recitation, Tarteel, memorization, Quran interpretation and concepts, Adhan, and Tawasheeh are the categories of the event.

Muslims from all Islamic schools of thought who reside in European countries can take part in the competition in the two age categories of 16 and younger and above 16.

Every contender can compete in one category of the contest only.

The competition is aimed at promoting the Quranic culture and teachings, identifying and nurturing Quranic talents, and enhancing unity in the Quranic community of Europe.