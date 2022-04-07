Continued efforts by Baghdad to lift European sanctions against Iraqi airlines

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced that it has answered 16 questions from the European Aviation Safety Agency to lift sanctions against Iraqi airlines.

Iraqi Transport Minister Nasser Hussein al-Shibli said that the European Aviation Safety Agency had answered 16 questions regarding the lifting of sanctions against Iraqi airlines.

“Iraq expects the European Aviation Safety Agency to be satisfied with the answers to these questions,” he said, adding that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi had also met with the EU ambassador and that the European side had promised to lift sanctions in the near future.

The Iraqi Minister of Transportation had previously announced his intention to lift the embargo on Iraqi aviation in talks with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced a few days ago that he had held talks with his Luxembourg counterpart in Baghdad to lift sanctions against Iraqi airlines, and that the European country had promised to cooperate.

Source: MD east news