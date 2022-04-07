April 7, 2022 | 8:32 PM

Shtayyeh calls on UK to recognize Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prime Minister called on the United Kingdom to recognize the Palestinian cause and to support the two-state plan.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the United Kingdom to recognize Palestine and support the two-state plan, based on the political and historical responsibility it bears.

The Palestinian Prime Minister, who hosted 15 members of the Conservative Party in his office in Ramallah, called on the country to put pressure on Israel to hold elections in Jerusalem under the agreements reached.

Shtayyeh also stressed the need for international law to confront Israel and hold it accountable for its actions and violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, according to many reports by human rights organizations.

The Palestinian Prime Minister and the Palestinian delegation also discussed the latest developments in Palestine, the increase in settlements and daily encroachments on Palestinian lands, the killing and detention of Palestinians, and the difficult economic situation in Palestine.

Source: MD East 

